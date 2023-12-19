Forum tells Poulomi Hospitals in Secunderabad to pay Rs 30 lakh for removing kidney from hernia patient

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Poulomi Hospitals in Secunderabad to pay a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to a patient for deficient service. In addition, the hospital will also have to pay Rs 25,000 towards legal costs to the complainant.

The complainant, Renukuntla Ravi Raju, approached the hospital in 2009 after developing a hernia. An ultrasound scan of the whole abdomen was taken and the report stated that both the kidneys were normal. After he was discharged from the hospital after the surgery for hernia, his health deteriorated.

After he experienced severe stomach pain during a visit to Kolkata in 2011, it was found that during the operation for hernia, the hospital had fraudulently removed his left kidney. In his complaint, he said that his urinary system had been completely crippled.

Based on the ultrasound records, the Commission confirmed that his kidneys were normal when he had visited Poulomi Hospitals in 2009. The Commission noted that the hospital failed to substantiate their claims with sufficient evidence or medical literature. In the absence of evidence, the Commission inferred that there was certainly some mischief at the time of the hernia operation in 2009.

