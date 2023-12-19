New HIV drug showing promising results: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With HIV posing a major challenge for detection and prompt treatment, experts believe that new advanced Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitor (INSTI)-based regimens containing Dolutegravir are showing promising results in HIV treatment.

As per Hyderabad-based infectious disease specialist Dr Venkat Ramesh, INSTIs prevent the HIV virus genome from incorporating into the host genome and curb virus growth in the body. He cites the consistent efficacy, excellent tolerability and infrequent drug-drug interactions as the attractions of the co-formulation of Dolutegravir.

“Due to their favourable side effect profile, reduced drug-drug interactions, and virologic potency, INSTI-based regimens are now among the preferred first-line medications for the treatment of HIV-1 infection and are recommended across HIV guidelines,” he said.

Renowned physician and virologist Dr Meka Satyanarayana said, “Newer treatment options help patients enable continuity of treatment with convenient daily regimen and help in improved outcomes. There is an increasing need for antiretroviral agents with fewer side effects and a low pill burden for the patients. Also, there is a need for these drugs to have lesser chances of resistance and decreased cost.”

Dr Satyanarayana opined that with a high burden of HIV, further research and improved access to new advanced treatments like Dolutegravir are crucial to successfully control HIV in India.

