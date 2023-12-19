Home States Telangana

Ramappa temple damaged, will restore it using separate grants, says Seethakka

The minister emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to comprehensive development across the Mulugu district, promising to generate employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka is seen offering prayers at the Ramappa Temple in Palampet village on Monday

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the Congress-led state government will restore the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Palampet village of Mulugu district. The minister visited the temple on Monday and offered special prayers.

Addressing mediapersons, Seethakka said that the temple is in a damaged condition and could collapse. She announced plans for restoration using separate grants and under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.She said that a food court is being developed on 10 acres of land at Palampet along with security cabins, fountains, and toilet complexes for tourists at a cost of `6,199.65 crore. She inspected the ongoing construction in and around the temple and asked officials to ensure quality standards are maintained while completing the project before June 2024.

The minister emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to comprehensive development across the district, promising to generate employment opportunities for unemployed youth.Regardless of political affiliations, she said that welfare schemes would be extended to all residents, assuring that every village in the district would be a priority for development.

