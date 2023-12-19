Revanth tells officials to identify lands to set up industrial zones around Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed to establish new industrial zones outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and within the confines of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting on the industries sector on Monday, directed the officials concerned to identify land parcels, ranging from 500 acres to 1,000 acres in size, for the proposed industrial zones.

The chief minister said that the new industrial zones should be located between 50 km and 100 km away from the airport, and national and state highways. Revanth, however, wanted the officials to only acquire barren lands that are not used for agriculture so that the farmers don’t incur any loss. He said the industrial zones in different places would reduce pollution in the city and decentralise development in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the lands allocated to industries that have remained unutilised so far. Revanth recalled that the erstwhile BRS government had allocated land to major companies to establish units and instructed authorities to provide an update on the status of those units and the current situation of the allocated lands.

Stating that the government would accord priority to the decentralisation of industries, he directed officials to prefer industries that cause less pollution. The chief minister asked officials to find alternatives for Nacharam, Jeedimetla and Katedan industrial areas.

According to sources, the officials have been asked to identify government, unused and barren lands in the erstwhile nine districts, apart from Hyderabad. Industries should be established on those lands, the chief minister said, adding that they should be located away from residential zones. If barren and unused lands are acquired, approvals from farmers would also be sought for acquisition. The value of barren lands too would be less, when compared to fertile lands, he told officials.

All the new industries should be encouraged to use solar power instead of thermal power, Revanth said. He also directed officials to prepare plans to develop villages into model villages. He also enquired about the status of the lands of IDPL, Balanagar, and asked the authorities to furnish a report on the same.

