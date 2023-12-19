Telangana HC to set up panel to check facilities for children in hostels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday announced its decision to appoint an expert committee that will be tasked with verifying the facilities provided in hostels and residential schools, ensuring compliance with the guidelines outlined in Chapter IV of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Act, 2019.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, gave the direction on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the alleged neglect by the state government in implementing the guidelines of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The PIL was filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Tej, who raised concerns about the apparent inaction of the state government in adhering to the guidelines aimed at safeguarding the rights and well-being of students in Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and minority hostels and residential schools across the state.

The petitioner, represented by counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar, emphasised the glaring disparities in facilities, particularly bathrooms, toilets, and the availability of wardens in both educational institution hostels and standalone facilities. Prabhakar argued that the current ratios were falling short of the mandated standards, with bathrooms at a 1:10 ratio, toilets at a 1:7 ratio, and wardens at a 1:50 ratio.

The petitioner contended that such discrepancies amounted to a gross violation of the fundamental rights of children and urged the court to intervene urgently to rectify the unlawful and discriminatory conditions faced by the affected children.

