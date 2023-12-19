Telangana Health department to hold review meeting on Covid-19 tomorrow

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Central government issuing new Covid-19 guidelines in the wake of a few states reporting a slight upsurge in the number of cases, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha advised citizens to wear masks if necessary. The government is well-prepared to combat the rise in Covid-19 cases, he added.

As the “JN.1” variant was found in Kerala, the minister advised Ayyappa devotees going to Sabarimala to take all necessary precautions. He said that Telangana is equipped with the required testing kits, medicines and oxygen cylinders. He further directed the health officials to be alert and follow the guidelines issued by the Centre. Stating that there is no need to panic, he advised citizens to exercise caution if they experience respiratory pro-blems.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao, said that the Health department will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the situation in Telangana. There is no alarming situation currently in the state, he added.

In a series of guidelines issued on Monday, the health ministry said that in the light of the upcoming festive season, there is a need for public health measures and other arrangements in order to curb transmission of the disease by maintaining respiratory hygiene.

State governments have been advised to ensure adequate testing in all the districts and to maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.The number of RT-PCR tests should be higher and positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing, it said.

5 active cases

According to information posted on the Health Ministry website, there are five active Covid-19 cases in Telangana as of December 18

Sabarimala-bound devotees should take precautions, says govt

