Telangana: Six of a family killed in a week; Nizamabad man held

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD / KAMAREDDY: Six members of a family were killed in the span of a week allegedly over a piece of property in Makloor village of Nizamabad district. The main accused, Prashant, 20, a native of Makloor, who is suspected of having carried out the murders, is in police custody and will be presented to the media on Tuesday, sources said.

Authorities first detected the murders after discovering a minor girl’s body in Sadashivanagar of Kamareddy district recently. Subsequently, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. During the probe, a series of connected murders came to light. The victims have been identified as Prasad, his wife Sannivika, their twin daughters Srivani and Swapna, and his two sisters.

Originally hailing from Makloor, Prasad had relocated to Machareddy village, where he lived with his family. Prasad’s family residence in Makloor was under the care of his close friend, Prashant, the main accused, who got the house registered under his name by deceitful means. According to sources, Prashant had said that he would pay Prasad Rs 26 lakh by taking a loan from the bank if the latter would get the house registered in the former’s name. While the registration went through, the bank denied the loan request.

Subsequently, Prasad started insisting that the main accused transfer the ownership back to him. Reportedly with the desire to gain possession of the Makloor residence, Prashant lured Prasad into the forest area along the Nizamabad-Kamareddy National Highway and brutally murdered him. The following day, he deceived Prasad’s wife Sannivika, leading her to believe that her husband was arrested. She was found murdered near the banks of Godavari river in Basara of Nirmal district.

After this, he reportedly killed Prasad’s elder sister. Subsequently, he murdered both his children, whose bodies were discovered near the Son bridge in the Mendora police station limits. Prasad’s younger sister was reportedly killed near Machareddy.

While Prashant is believed to have carried out the first three murders by himself, he sought the assistance of three others for the remaining offences. Since all of them were killed in quick succession, there was not enough time to file a missing persons report, which could have led to the police zeroing in on the series of murders much ahead, the sources said.

Neighbours of Prasad in Makloor are in shock. They recalled his recent visit during which he expressed plans to reclaim his properties from Prashant. Meanwhile, several others have raised questions about the whereabouts of Prasad’s mother.

Speaking to TNIE, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Sindhu Sharma said the case is still under probe in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts. While mentioning that the first murder took place on November 18, she said the police would disclose details of the case on Tuesday. The SP said that the police are on the lookout for the accused persons.

