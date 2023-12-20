Home States Telangana

BJP's Raghunandan reminds Telangana CM over CBI probe demand in Kaleshwaram project

He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that he would collect looted money and deposit it in the accounts of the poor.

 BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, former BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao questioned why the TPCC chief was not demanding the same now.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Raghunandan Rao alleged that the state government has not given details about the project despite several requests from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

He pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that he would collect looted money and deposit it in the accounts of the poor. He wondered why the state government was not writing to the Centre.

