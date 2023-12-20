Change of govt doesn’t mean neglecting orders: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed serious displeasure at GPs and SGPs for trying to justify non-compliance with court orders by citing a change of government. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a batch of nine writ petitions and two PILs related to alleged violations of GO 111 which imposes restrictions in the catchment area around Himayathsagar and Osmansagar.

On September 22, the state government had given an undertaking to the court, committing to effectively implement GO 111 dated March 8, 1996, until the High Powered Committee submitted its report. The government also pledged not to take any further action in the matter without the court’s permission. The court, accordingly, directed the state government not to proceed with GO 111 without seeking leave.

The matter was scheduled for a final hearing on Tuesday, and the government was required to submit the High Power Committee’s report and its stance. However, counsel for the state government requested a four-week adjournment, citing a recent change of government.Taking note that similar contentions have been consistently presented by government counsels in various cases over the past two weeks, the bench expressed dissatisfaction.

The court questioned the relevance of government changes to the implementation of laws and provisions and asked whether ministers alone were responsible for enforcing laws.Adjourning the petitions for two weeks, the court directed the government to present its position on the matter.

