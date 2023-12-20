HC questions TPCC VP’s approach in PIL seeking probe into Medigadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned TPCC vice-president G Niranjan’s intention in filing a PIL requesting the court to direct the CBI to investigate the sinking of the Medigadda barrage instead of approaching relevant authorities.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti posed a series of questions to counsel appearing for Niranjan, asking him why the petitioner did not approach the Union government, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources and River Development, National Dam Safety Authority, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, RBI, President of India or the Chief Electoral Officer instead of filing the PIL.

The PIL, currently listed for the court’s orders on Registry objections for allotting a regular case number, came under scrutiny as the court sought explanations. The court directed counsel for Niranjan to provide details about the steps taken by the chief secretary in response to the complaint. The matter has been adjourned for two weeks to allow counsel to present the required information.

Niranjan had petitioned the court seeking necessary action on the representations submitted to various authorities. He specifically requested the Union of India and the NDSA to initiate action and register a criminal case under Section 41(b) of Chapter X of the Dam Safety Act 2021. Niranjan also called for a thorough inquiry into the sinking of the Medigadda barrage, urging the NDMA to implement safety measures at Medigadda and other connected barrages to prevent potential loss of life and property.

In the filed petition, Niranjan said that to construct the Kaleshwaram irrigation project at an estimated cost of Rs 1,25,000 crore, the BRS government obtained a loan of about Rs 86,064 crore from various public sector banks and financial institutions. As of November 16, 2021, Rs 86,064 crore were sanctioned, and Rs 59,539 crore had been disbursed by the banks to the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited. The petitioner alleged that the corporation spent approximately Rs 80,000 crore on the project.Referring to the NDSA report, Niranjan’s petition said that there had been no inspection or maintenance of key components of the dam since its commissioning in 2019-20, leading to the sinking of the piers.

