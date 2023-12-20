Include life skills to build strong school curriculum: Prez Murmu

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the grand celebrations of the centenary year of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President called on stakeholders to include life skills to build a strong school curriculum framework and for the overall development of students. She highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) has been designed with this objective.

Emphasising the need for students to be sensitive to the needy, Murmu said that they should not only strive for their own development but also for the progress of others. Urging the children to develop a passion for things they do, she suggested that students take out time for work that makes them happy and satisfied. “The positive energy you get from doing that work will also increase your ability to do other work,” she added.

The President appreciated the entire team of HPS for providing quality education to its students in its 100-year journey. The institution has inspired its students, which has brought recognition to the country, Murmu added, and noted that the school focuses on sports and academics and promotes innovation and critical thinking, which strengthens the foundation of students.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the guest of honour, said she sees future MPs, governors and leaders among the students in the gathering. Stating that the message of NEP is centred around ‘the power of learning is by doing’, she said that the President and the NEP believe in taking children beyond classrooms and added that it is imperative that we move them to the sports, and social fields and open stage. Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Chief Secretary of the Education Department B Venkatesham also attended the celebrations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the grand celebrations of the centenary year of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President called on stakeholders to include life skills to build a strong school curriculum framework and for the overall development of students. She highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) has been designed with this objective. Emphasising the need for students to be sensitive to the needy, Murmu said that they should not only strive for their own development but also for the progress of others. Urging the children to develop a passion for things they do, she suggested that students take out time for work that makes them happy and satisfied. “The positive energy you get from doing that work will also increase your ability to do other work,” she added. The President appreciated the entire team of HPS for providing quality education to its students in its 100-year journey. The institution has inspired its students, which has brought recognition to the country, Murmu added, and noted that the school focuses on sports and academics and promotes innovation and critical thinking, which strengthens the foundation of students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the guest of honour, said she sees future MPs, governors and leaders among the students in the gathering. Stating that the message of NEP is centred around ‘the power of learning is by doing’, she said that the President and the NEP believe in taking children beyond classrooms and added that it is imperative that we move them to the sports, and social fields and open stage. Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Chief Secretary of the Education Department B Venkatesham also attended the celebrations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp