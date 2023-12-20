Home States Telangana

Judge criticises injunctions in cases related to illegal constructions razing

Published: 20th December 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Telangana High Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval of civil courts granting injunctions in cases related to illegal constructions. The judge was hearing writ petitions challenging the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s inaction after issuing a “speaking order” for demolitions.

The petitions said that although a speaking order for the demolition of illegal constructions at Ayyappa Society was issued in February, no concrete steps were taken to carry out the demolitions. The petitioners, N Raja Babu and K Kotaiah alleged that construction was going on in the properties without legal authority.

Senior counsel L Ravichander argued that such inaction could indicate connivance or lethargy, both of which are impermissible. Justice Vinod Kumar referred to a 2008 High Court judgment critical of civil courts granting “status quo” when the GHMC had issued reasoned orders for demolition.

Pointing out two circulars were issued in 2017 and 2023 cautioning civil courts against passing such orders, Justice Vinod Kumar questioned the effectiveness of mobile task units, labelling them as “task units with no tasks.” He directed the court registry to circulate the mentioned circulars once again for immediate implementation by civil courts.

Emphasising the need for swift action in cases involving illegal constructions, the judge instructed the parties involved in the writ petition to approach the appropriate court and have the order vacated by citing the circulars issued in 2017 and 2023.

Telangana High Court

