Nalgonda Collector orders allocation of prefabricated units for vendors

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Taking cognisance of a report published in these columns recently, Nalgonda Collector RV Karnan directed municipal officials to allocate prefabricated shops on Tuesday.

The TNIE carried a story, with the headline “Prefabricated shops yet to be allocated in Nalgonda”, on December 14, stating that several street vendors had lost their livelihood due to road widening works.

After reading the article, the collector intervened and suggested to the municipal authorities to allot the shops at once. Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner K Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that on directions of the collector, they have invited the street vendors to form a committee, which will select the beneficiaries.

