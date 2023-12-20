Home States Telangana

Nalgonda Collector orders allocation of prefabricated units for vendors

Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner K Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that on directions of the collector, they have invited the street vendors to form a committee, which will select the beneficiaries.

Published: 20th December 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Pixabay)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Taking cognisance of a report published in these columns recently, Nalgonda Collector RV Karnan directed municipal officials to allocate prefabricated shops on Tuesday.

The TNIE carried a story, with the headline “Prefabricated shops yet to be allocated in  Nalgonda”, on December 14, stating that several street vendors had lost their livelihood due to road widening works.

After reading the article, the collector intervened and suggested to the municipal authorities to allot the shops at once. Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner K Venkateshwarlu told TNIE that on directions of the collector, they have invited the street vendors to form a committee, which will select the beneficiaries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda prefabricated shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp