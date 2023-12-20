Ravi stays as DGP, Anjani shunted out

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another reshuffle in the state police department, 20 IPS officers were reassigned to different wings. Ravi Gupta, who was given additional charge of Director General of Police following the suspension of Anjani Kumar by the Election Commission of India for violation of the model code of conduct by meeting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy during the counting of votes, will continue in the position.

While revoking the suspension of the former DGP, the state government on Tuesday issued a warning, asking Anjani Kumar not to repeat such conduct in future. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said: “Any violation of the AIS (Conduct Rules) by the officer would be viewed most seriously.”Meanwhile, Anjani Kumar has been posted as chairman, Road Safety Authority, a position that is considered low-profile.

Another senior IPS officer CV Anand, who was waiting for a posting after he was removed as commissioner of police, Hyderabad, on the directions of the EC, has been transferred to the ACB as DG.

Central Zone DCP Venkateshwarlu, who was also suspended by the EC for alleged partisan behaviour in the seizure of Rs 18 lakh cash and failing to book a case against the son of Musheerabad MLA a day before polling, has been reinstated and transferred to the traffic wing in the Hyderabad commissionerate.

Mahesh Bhagwat and M Stephen Raveendra too got not-so-important posts.

