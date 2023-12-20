Home States Telangana

Recreational therapy event held at Gachibowli centre

As many as 10 patients — facing conditions such as brain stroke, head injury and spinal cord injury — took part in the event, which also included small games and dance performances.

Participants enjoy the Wheelchair Salsa event in Gachibowli on Tuesday. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ucchvas Transitional Care Centre (UTCC) in Gachibowli was filled with music and movement on Tuesday as people with mobility challenges and physiotherapists participated in a Wheelchair Salsa event.

As many as 10 patients—facing conditions such as brain stroke, head injury and spinal cord injury—took part in the event, which also included small games and dance performances. Kanaka Durga, a 60-year-old participant, said that recreational therapy makes her happy.

“More such activities are required,” she added.

Emphasising the importance of patients’ belief systems, UTCC director Dr Vijay Bathina said he is optimistic that recreation-based therapies will “flourish” in the country.

He said that salsa was chosen as it triggers movement.“We are trying to understand and research on how much the participants believe that they are recovering,” he added.

