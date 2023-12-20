Home States Telangana

Siddaramaiah to KTR: Check before you tweet

Siddaramaiah was responding to Rama Rao’s retweeting a video in which the Karnataka chief minister is seen saying that the Congress could not implement its assurances given to the Karnataka people.

FILE - A collage of former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (L) and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (EPS Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strong counter to BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked him to verify what is fake and what is edited before tweeting. Siddaramaiah was responding to Rama Rao’s retweeting a video in which the Karnataka chief minister is seen saying that the Congress could not implement its assurances given to the Karnataka people.

“No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM! Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements? (sic)”, Rama Rao tweeted, asking whether the “Karnataka model” would be implemented in Telangana.

Countering this, Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Mr @KTRBRS, Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. @BJP4India creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP (sic).”

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s comments, Rama Rao again tweeted: “Dear Sri Siddaramaiah Garu, We’ve lost the election because your party had shamelessly misled the people of Telangana with Fake promises. Dec 9th, 2023 has passed, but where is the: Rythu Bharosa promised to farmers, tenant farmers and farm labourers? Rs 2 Lakhs Farm Loan Waiver. Rs 4000 welfare pension. Rs 500 Gas Cylinder. Rs 2500 your party had promised to every woman. Mega DSC announcement in the first cabinet. Providing legal sanctity to 6 guarantees in the first cabinet. Are these promises fake or are your party leaders who promised these schemes fake? Also, care to explain why you lost elections in three other states? (sic)”

