Telangana CM Revanth has a busy day in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao vacated it, Chief Minister A Revanth entered his official residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi on Tuesday. With this, the officials changed the nameplate. KCR used the building, allotted to him when he was a Union minister and MP, for 20 years as his official residence.

As the AP Bhavan was not divided between AP and Telangana post-bifurcation of the state, the Centre allocated separate residences for chief ministers of the sibling states outside AP Bhavan. After assuming charge as chief minister, Revanth entered his official residence in Delhi on Tuesday for the first time. He used to stay at Yamuna Apartments in Delhi as an MP. Soon after entering his official residence, Revanth hosted a dinner for some MPs.

Construct new Bhavan

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Delhi on the division of assets between AP and Telangana, Revanth directed officials to construct a new Bhavan for Telangana that reflects the state’s culture. The CM focused on the division of assets between Telangana and AP states and the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavans in Delhi. Revanth held the review with Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal and OSD Sanjay Jaju.

He enquired from the officials about the total area of the building, its condition and Telangana’s share in the erstwhile AP Bhavan. Officials informed Reddy that the total undivided land is 19.78 acres. The undivided complex is located on 8.781 acres of land which includes Sabari Block, internal roads and Godavari Block. The Old Nursing Hostel is built on 3.359 acres and the Pataudi House is constructed on 7.641 acres of land.

The chief minister enquired from the officials about Telangana’s share in the total undivided land. The officials told him that Telangana would get 8.245 acres of land and AP’s share would be 11.536 acres as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which divides the assets in the ratio of 41.68:58.32 between Telangana and AP.

Revanth also enquired about the present condition of the buildings, and the status of the residences of officers and staff as the structures were built three to four decades ago. Gaurav Uppal told the chief minister that most of the buildings are in dilapidated condition and are under repair.

Revanth then said that a new building should be constructed which reflects the cultural traditions of Telangana. The chief minister ordered the officials to focus on the division of assets between the two states.

CM meets KC Venugopal

Earlier in the day, Revanth met AICC in-charge KC Venugopal and reportedly discussed the expansion of Cabinet, filling up of nominated posts and other political issues related to the state.

