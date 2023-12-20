Telangana govt to place white paper on state finances today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government will place a white paper on state finances in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday following which a short discussion will be taken up on the state finances.

Though Congress leaders said that Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will give a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on state finances, this was not on the official agenda of the Assembly. The Assembly agenda said: “Short discussion on Telangana State Finances - White Paper”.

BRS MLAs requested the Speaker to allow a PPT of their own. It may be recalled here that the then Opposition was not allowed to give a PPT when former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a detailed PPT on the Irrigation sector in March 2016. The Congress boycotted KCR’s presentation.

Immediately after the Assembly session resumes, the House will take up condolence motions. Later, a short discussion will be taken up. The government is expected to place another white paper on the Energy sector in the Assembly on Thursday. Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Congress was enacting ‘dramas’ of releasing white papers to escape from implementing its poll assurances.

