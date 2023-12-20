Traffic restrictions in place today due to Prez Murmu's visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to various parts of the city, vehicular movement will be stopped or diverted at several junctions on Wednesday. As the President will proceed to the Hakimpet Air Force station, traffic will be restricted between 9.30 am and 10.15 am in the Lothkunta T Junction, Bison Gate, Helipad Y Junction, Yapral Road, Navy Junction, Bollaram Check Post and the Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction. Traffic will be stopped or diverted in the same route between 1 pm and 1.40 pm.

Similar restrictions will be in place between 6 pm and 7 pm on the route to Secunderabad, Parade Grounds. The curbs will be followed in Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, NCC X Roads, Tivoli X Roads, Plaza X Roads, Plaza and CTO. These restrictions will apply in the same route again between 7.45 pm and 8.45 pm to facilitate the President’s travel.

