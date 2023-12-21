Home States Telangana

50-bed special ward to be set up at WarangalMGM hospital

In view of the surge in JN.1 variant coronavirus cases, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday announced that it will establish a 50-bed special ward.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL : In view of the surge in JN.1 variant coronavirus cases, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday announced that it will establish a 50-bed special ward equipped with oxygen cylinders and 10 ventilators for patients suffering from Covid-19.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar conducted a review meeting on Wednesday, instructing officials to prioritise bed allocation, ventilator availability, and oxygen facilities for Covid-19 patients. “We are reviewing the situation regularly with expert doctors in the state and seeking guidance for diagnosis if there are any positive cases in the erstwhile Warangal district,” he added. 

He said that of the four positive cases that were reported on Tuesday, none of them required hospitalisation.  He said that there is no need to panic about the new variant of Covid-19. 
 

