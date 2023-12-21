After regular quarrels, Hyderabad man kills wife 

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police apprehended a 40-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife. The cops said the couple would quarrel regularly over the last two years.

The accused, identified as Kummari Raju, confessed to the police that due to a recent quarrel he had with his wife Rajeshwari, 36, he had developed a grudge and murdered her on December 10.

The incident came to light after Rajeshwari’s mother filed a missing complaint at the Miyapur police station on December 14. A day earlier, Rajeshwari’s cousin asked the complainant whether Rajeshwari had reached home or not.

Confused, Rajesh-wari’s mother called Raju, enquiring him about her daughter’s whereabouts. He said that he had helped her board a bus the previous day to reach his native village. She was going there to look after their two children and his mother. However, Raju said that Rajeshwari did not reach the village.

Accused sent wife to take care of in-laws, children Upon probe, the cops found that the couple was engaged in quarrels very regularly for the past two years. Raju wanted his wife to go to his village and look after their children and his mother, but she was not willing to go. She suspected him of having an extramarital affair and quarrelled with him.

Recently, they had another verbal altercation when Raju returned home after casting his vote at his native village. However, this time, he decided to kill her, the police said.

On December 10, he told his wife that there was a function near Gandimaisamma and asked her to accompany him. When Rajeshwari agreed to attend the event, he took her to an isolated place and killed her by repeatedly hitting her head with a granite stone, the police said. Miyapur police have registered a case.

