Home States Telangana

After regular quarrels, Hyderabad man kills wife 

The accused, identified as Kummari Raju, confessed to the police that due to a recent quarrel he had with his wife Rajeshwari, 36, he had developed a grudge and murdered her on December 10.

Published: 21st December 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Swethavimala M
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Miyapur police apprehended a 40-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife. The cops said the couple would quarrel regularly over the last two years.

The accused, identified as Kummari Raju, confessed to the police that due to a recent quarrel he had with his wife Rajeshwari, 36, he had developed a grudge and murdered her on December 10.

The incident came to light after Rajeshwari’s mother filed a missing complaint at the Miyapur police station on December 14. A day earlier, Rajeshwari’s cousin asked the complainant whether Rajeshwari had reached home or not.

Confused, Rajesh-wari’s mother called Raju, enquiring him about her daughter’s whereabouts. He said that he had helped her board a bus the previous day to reach his native village. She was going there to look after their two children and his mother. However, Raju said that Rajeshwari did not reach the village.
Accused sent wife to take care of in-laws, children Upon probe, the cops found that the couple was engaged in quarrels very regularly for the past two years. Raju wanted his wife to go to his village and look after their children and his mother, but she was not willing to go. She suspected him of having an extramarital affair and quarrelled with him. 

Recently, they had another verbal altercation when Raju returned home after casting his vote at his native village. However, this time, he decided to kill her, the police said.

On December 10, he told his wife that there was a function near Gandimaisamma and asked her to accompany him. When Rajeshwari agreed to attend the event, he took her to an isolated place and killed her by repeatedly hitting her head with a granite stone, the police said. Miyapur police have registered a case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp