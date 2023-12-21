Home States Telangana

BB 7 winner arrested for post-finale clash

The police registered a case against Prashanth, citing the damages caused by his supporters.

Published: 21st December 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The drama of reality TV continued off-screen on Wednesday with Jubilee Hills police arresting Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, two days after a complaint was lodged against him. 

The complaint was lodged by Md Kasim, the driver of a TSRTC bus, following a post-finale clash between the fans of Prashanth and Amardeep, the runner-up, outside Annapurna Studio. BB host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the results of Season 7 on Sunday, December 17. Soon after, Prashanth’s fans went berserk, allegedly vandalising RTC buses and creating a ruckus. 

Going by video clips, Prashanth’s fans attempted to attack Amardeep, the season’s runner-up, surrounding his car with his wife Tejaswini and mother inside. The clips show the fans causing extensive damage to the rear windshield of the car.

The police registered a case against Prashanth, citing the damages caused by his supporters. Following the complaint, Prashanth went underground.

On Wednesday, the BB winner, along with his brother Mahaveer, reached his native place, Kolgur village near Gajwel. Acting on a tip, the Jubilee Hills police arrested him and Mahaveer. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp