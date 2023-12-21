BB 7 winner arrested for post-finale clash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The drama of reality TV continued off-screen on Wednesday with Jubilee Hills police arresting Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, two days after a complaint was lodged against him.

The complaint was lodged by Md Kasim, the driver of a TSRTC bus, following a post-finale clash between the fans of Prashanth and Amardeep, the runner-up, outside Annapurna Studio. BB host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the results of Season 7 on Sunday, December 17. Soon after, Prashanth’s fans went berserk, allegedly vandalising RTC buses and creating a ruckus.

Going by video clips, Prashanth’s fans attempted to attack Amardeep, the season’s runner-up, surrounding his car with his wife Tejaswini and mother inside. The clips show the fans causing extensive damage to the rear windshield of the car.

The police registered a case against Prashanth, citing the damages caused by his supporters. Following the complaint, Prashanth went underground.

On Wednesday, the BB winner, along with his brother Mahaveer, reached his native place, Kolgur village near Gajwel. Acting on a tip, the Jubilee Hills police arrested him and Mahaveer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The drama of reality TV continued off-screen on Wednesday with Jubilee Hills police arresting Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7, two days after a complaint was lodged against him. The complaint was lodged by Md Kasim, the driver of a TSRTC bus, following a post-finale clash between the fans of Prashanth and Amardeep, the runner-up, outside Annapurna Studio. BB host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the results of Season 7 on Sunday, December 17. Soon after, Prashanth’s fans went berserk, allegedly vandalising RTC buses and creating a ruckus. Going by video clips, Prashanth’s fans attempted to attack Amardeep, the season’s runner-up, surrounding his car with his wife Tejaswini and mother inside. The clips show the fans causing extensive damage to the rear windshield of the car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police registered a case against Prashanth, citing the damages caused by his supporters. Following the complaint, Prashanth went underground. On Wednesday, the BB winner, along with his brother Mahaveer, reached his native place, Kolgur village near Gajwel. Acting on a tip, the Jubilee Hills police arrested him and Mahaveer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp