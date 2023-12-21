Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam gears up for Teppotsavam

The temple authorities along with the help of revenue and police officials, have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

Published: 21st December 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bright lights illuminate the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : The temple town of Bhadrachalam is all set to host the Teppotsavam on Thursday evening and Uttara Dwara darshanam on Friday. Anticipating over  1 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the temple authorities along with the help of revenue and police officials, have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. As many as 60 expert swimmers have been engaged for rescue operations. 

