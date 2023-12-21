Bhadrachalam gears up for Teppotsavam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : The temple town of Bhadrachalam is all set to host the Teppotsavam on Thursday evening and Uttara Dwara darshanam on Friday. Anticipating over 1 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the temple authorities along with the help of revenue and police officials, have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. As many as 60 expert swimmers have been engaged for rescue operations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM : The temple town of Bhadrachalam is all set to host the Teppotsavam on Thursday evening and Uttara Dwara darshanam on Friday. Anticipating over 1 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the temple authorities along with the help of revenue and police officials, have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. As many as 60 expert swimmers have been engaged for rescue operations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp