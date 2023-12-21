BRS govt hid Kaleshwaram facts: CM Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the previous BRS government hid facts and boasted of its performance, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government released the white paper to place the ‘stark realities’ before the people.

Revanth pointed out that the BRS government could not even pay the salaries of the government employees on time.

Participating in the short discussion on the state finances in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Revanth said that the government has placed all the decisions taken during the 10-year BRS rule before the people. “Our intention is to do good to the people. Our aim is to make Telangana the No. 1 state in the country financially and extend welfare schemes to all eligible,” he said.

Revanth said that even as the BRS government concealed facts with regard to finances, former finance minister T Harish Rao was now talking like ‘Satya Harischandra’. He said that the information furnished in the white paper was taken from the Reserve Bank of India.

“The white paper is not to insult or belittle anyone. It is not for deriving any political mileage. The white paper is not intended to evade the implementation of our six guarantees. This is an attempt to place the actual picture before the people,” Revanth said.

He alleged that Harish misled the House on the expenditure incurred on Kaleshwaram. The agreement value of Kaleshwaram project was Rs 1,27,872 crore. So far, works worth Rs 96,876 crore have been completed. Of the total expenditure incurred so far, Rs 32,076 crore was met from the Budget and Rs 61,616 crore through loans raised by corporations, he said and alleged that the BRS government wasted Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of Kaleshwaram. “The BRS government borrowed by mortgaging the assets created by previous Congress governments,” the chief minister said.

We will take suggestions of all parties, says CM

Revanth said the Opposition should give suggestions to the government. “Ideological differences should be limited to elections. Despite having ideological differences, I called up BJP state president G Kishan Reddy recently to bring funds to the state from the Centre. I plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am not thinking along selfish political lines. I am thinking for the welfare of the people,” Revanth said.

He, however, alleged that the BRS members were trying to bring family politics into the House. Revanth made it clear that the government would not take any decisions unilaterally. “We will take the suggestions of all party leaders before implementing any decision.

Revanth alleged that the BRS government mortgaged the assets of the Energy department, borrowed huge money, yet it could not provide 2BHK houses to the poor.

Stating that the finance secretary prepared the report, he asked Opposition leaders not to have any doubts on that.

“The BRS failed to give three-acre land to SCs. Students’ fee was not reimbursed, funds for Rajiv Arogyasri were not released, wages were not given to Secretariat outsourcing staff, the BRS

government was unable to give salaries to government employees on the first day of every month,” Revanth said.

“Though the gentleman (read former chief minister KCR) claimed that he was like an elder son to aged people, he brought the state to a situation that the government could not pay Asara pension amounts,” Revanth Reddy alleged.

“The BRS created economic havoc and failed to implement its assurances. BRS leaders are now saying that if the facts were divulged, the state’s prestige would be at stake. But, if we keep mum, the lives of people will be lost. That is why, we are explaining the facts to the people,” Revanth Reddy said.

Earlier, Harish Rao alleged a suspended officer of the AP government prepared the white paper, as the state government had no faith in its own officers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka denied this allegation and made it clear that the Telangana finance department officials prepared the report.

