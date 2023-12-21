Home States Telangana

Govt sent a wrong signal to investors: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM floor leader also wanted to know from the state government what message it wanted to send by releasing a white paper on state finances. 

Published: 21st December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While pointing out that even the Union government’s debts have increased by 244 per cent, AIMIM legislative party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that showing the state finances in poor light would send a wrong signal to industries that are looking forward to invest in Telangana. 

Speaking during the debate on Telangana State Finances — White Paper in the Legislative Assembly, the AIMIM floor leader also wanted to know from the state government what message it wanted to send by releasing a white paper on state finances. 

“We may have political differences and divergent views on state finances but let us not give the message that Telangana is not a viable state,” Akbaruddin said. 

Seeking clarification, Akbar said that the state government has conveniently taken statistics from the reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India and Reserve Bank of India to suit its narrative and this resulted in wrong figures Claiming that Telangana witnessed more development during 10-year rule of the BRS than 57-year rule of the Congress, Akbar said: “The white paper presented in the Assembly claims that in 57 years, undivided Andhra Pradesh incurred a total expenditure of Rs 11.94 lakh crore, while Telangana spent Rs 12.24 lakh crore in just 10 years. Can this be true?” 

“The total expenditure of united Andhra Pradesh from 1956-57 to 2013-2014 was just Rs 11.94 lakh crore but Telangana’s expenditure in just 10 years was Rs 12.24 lakh crore,” he said, adding that this appeared to be due to officials blindly copy pasting figures from reports.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi Telangana white paper finance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp