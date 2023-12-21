Huge gap between budget and money spent on welfare schemes

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In Telangana, there is a gap of almost 20 per cent between the budgeted and the actual expenditure. This figure is not only high when compared to other states, but also in comparison to the expenditure in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, according to the white paper on state’s finances tabled in the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

This gap in expenditure between the budget and actuals has meant that there is an accumulation of committed expenditure in terms of payments made for the services rendered by the suppliers and contractors and also to the employees. Further, there is a huge gap between the budgeted and actual money spent on major schemes like Dalit Bandhu and other welfare programmes aimed at ensuring the welfare of ST, BC and minorities.

The debt servicing burden of monies which are borrowed on the budget and off-budget has increased enormously and is consuming 34 per cent of the state’s revenue receipts. Further, the salaries and pensions of employees consume another 35 per cent of the state revenue receipts. This committed expenditure has meant that very little fiscal space is available for undertaking any welfare measures for the poorer sections of the society and growth enhancement measures for the development of the economy.

According to the white paper, the total debt servicing burden of Telangana has increased significantly over the last nine years. For the ‘within Budget’ component, the combined principal and interest burden amounted to Rs 6,954 crore in FY 2014-15. Thereafter, there was double digit growth in these payments in all years except FY 2020-21. Growing at an annual average rate of 22 per cent, the total debt servicing burden of the state (within budget) reached Rs 32,939 crore in FY 2023-24.

