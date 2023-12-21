Hyderabad: CP invokes 107 CrPC to maintain peace

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who is also an additional district magistrate (executive), has initiated proceedings under Section 107 of the CrPC on Wednesday for the prevention of breach of public tranquility in the city.

Section 107 is an effective means of preventing breach of peace in connection with religious processions, festivals, fairs, elections, political movements or other disputes. The Act lays down that such persons who might pose a threat to peace may be required to execute a bond for keeping peace for a period not exceeding one year.

The CP on Wednesday heard the respondents who have been fighting among themselves, indulging in criminal acts, and causing breach of peace. The police will collect evidence from persons acquainted with the circumstances of the case. If any person or group commits an act that results in disturbing the peace and public tranquility, he or they can be bound over under 107 CrPC by directing them to execute bonds to keep peace in the area.

In one such case, a rivalry took place between “rowdy gangs” one group led by Mohammad Shahnawaz Ghazi, rowdy sheeter of Kalapathar and another led by Mohammad Arbaaz, rowdy sheeter.

