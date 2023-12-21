Home States Telangana

Hyderabad: CP invokes 107 CrPC to maintain peace

The CP on Wednesday heard the respondents who have been fighting among themselves, indulging in criminal acts, and causing breach of peace.

Published: 21st December 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

police, cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, who is also an additional district magistrate (executive), has initiated proceedings under Section 107 of the CrPC on Wednesday for the prevention of breach of public tranquility in the city.

Section 107 is an effective means of preventing breach of peace in connection with religious processions, festivals, fairs, elections, political movements or other disputes. The Act lays down that such persons who might pose a threat to peace may be required to execute a bond for keeping peace for a period not exceeding one year.

The CP on Wednesday heard the respondents who have been fighting among themselves, indulging in criminal acts, and causing breach of peace. The police will collect evidence from persons acquainted with the circumstances of the case. If any person or group commits an act that results in disturbing the peace and public tranquility, he or they can be bound over under  107 CrPC by directing them to execute bonds to keep peace in the area.

In one such case, a rivalry took place between “rowdy gangs” one group led by Mohammad Shahnawaz Ghazi, rowdy sheeter of Kalapathar and another led by Mohammad Arbaaz, rowdy sheeter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp