Mahalakshmi effect: TSRTC occupancy rate spikes from 69% to 88%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that a record three crore women travelled in TSRTC buses within 11 days of the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme in the state, and added that on an average, around 30 lakh women travel every day.

The organisation noted that its occupancy ratio (OR) has jumped to 88 per cent following the implementation of the scheme. Prior to the scheme, the OR stood at 69 per cent. Yadagirigutta, Vemulawada, Dubbaka, Gajwel-Pragnapur, Huzurabad, Medchal, Musheerabad, Miyapur-2, Jeedimetla and Kushaiguda depots have achieved 100 per cent OR in the last three days.

According to passenger traffic, the corporation is planning to introduce 2,050 buses in phases in four to five months. TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that out of this, 1,000 will be electric buses.

On the occasion, Sajjanar said that some female passengers are not carrying original identity cards while travelling. He said that free travel will not be allowed if photocopies or soft copies are presented. “Many people have their childhood photos in their Aadhaar cards. We request you to update them,” he added. Stating that only women of Telangana are eligible for the scheme, the MD stressed that women from other states should pay the fixed fares.

Reiterating that the state government will reimburse the TSRTC on the basis of zero tickets issued, he urged all the female passengers to collect their tickets.

Speaking about safety of passengers, Sajjanar said that passengers, especially boarding the last-trip buses, are footboarding and travelling on the back ladders putting their life in danger. He requested passengers to cooperate with the staff during rush hours.

