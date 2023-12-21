Home States Telangana

Man carries out Rs 138 cr of fraud transactions, held

The accused M Chanda Sai Kumar, a resident of Jagtial, obtained GST login credentials of unsuspecting cancelled taxpayers, who had closed their businesses long ago.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Officials with the Commercial Taxes department arrested a man for carrying out fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 138 crore. 

According to a release, the accused M Chanda Sai Kumar, a resident of Jagtial, obtained GST login credentials of unsuspecting cancelled taxpayers, who had closed their businesses long ago. Then, he used their logins to generate fraudulent transactions for various businesses.

This was later used by these businesses to evade payment of taxes, the release said, adding that it amounted Rs 138 crore upon preliminary enquiry. 

“This case was detected by Joint Commissioner (ST), Karimnagar, who escalated the matter to SGST Commissioner, Hyderabad. The state enforcement authorities conducted searches in two premises and recovered leads from these searches and further held the accused,” the release said.

