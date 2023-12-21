Medigadda sinking: Criminal negligence by BRS govt, says Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday described the previous government’s attitude towards Medigadda barrage under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as “criminal negligence”.

During the debate on ‘Telangana State Finances — White Paper’ in the Legislative Assembly, he alleged that the BRS government failed to take preventive measures despite alarm raised repeatedly by the authorities concerned over sinking of Medigadda piers. “Kaleshwaram project was poorly designed, poorly built. I am saying this after conducting review meetings.

Medigadda piers collapsed despite spending thousands of crores. This is unprecedented in the history of independent India,” he said.

“No serious inquiry was conducted though the piers collapsed on October 21. Cracks have also developed in Sundhilla and Annaram barrages and they have to drain 2 tmc water to undertake works,” he said.

“This is the situation of the project which you claim to be marvellous. They did this by mortgaging our next generations,” the minister added.

Harish seeks probe by a sitting judge

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao demanded that the State government order a probe by a sitting judge into the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers so that the people of Telangana will be made aware of the facts.

Participating in the short discussion on ‘Telangana State Finances -- White Paper’ in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Harish Rao said “they are ready for the probe”.

“The Congress leaders were talking about Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the construction of Kaleshwaram. But the actual cost of the project was Rs 80,000 crore,” he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, however, said that the loan raised by the BRS government for the project was Rs 79,287 crore and the full details on the expenditure would be placed before the Assembly on Thursday. “Loan sanctioned for the Kaleshwaram project was Rs 97,449 crore,” he said.

“From 2014 to 2023, only Harish Rao and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held the irrigation portfolio. It means that the irrigation portfolio was with KCR’s family for 10 years,” he said.

