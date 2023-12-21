Telangana BJP to protest against Rahul’s remarks on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP state unit, led by state president G Kishan Reddy, will hold protests in the mandal and district centres on Thursday against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "insulting remarks” on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who is the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that Rahul and other political parties are trying to create havoc by encouraging anarchist and anti-social forces and ‘urban naxalites’. He expressed suspicion that the attack on Parliament was also a part of it.

He said that after the heavy defeat of the Congress in various states in the recently held Assembly elections, the party and its allies are trying to discredit the BJP.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The BJP state unit, led by state president G Kishan Reddy, will hold protests in the mandal and district centres on Thursday against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "insulting remarks” on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who is the Rajya Sabha Chairman. In a statement issued on Wednesday, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that Rahul and other political parties are trying to create havoc by encouraging anarchist and anti-social forces and ‘urban naxalites’. He expressed suspicion that the attack on Parliament was also a part of it. He said that after the heavy defeat of the Congress in various states in the recently held Assembly elections, the party and its allies are trying to discredit the BJP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp