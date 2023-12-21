Home States Telangana

Why is Telangana govt giving Rs 3 crore to Tablighi Jamaat, asks BJP leader

Rachna Reddy criticised the Waqf Board for providing funds to Tablighi Jamaat permanently and for the construction of facilities like fresh water pipes and parking without consulting the authorities.

Published: 21st December 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP state spokesperson Rachna Reddy on Wednesday questioned why the state government has decided to give Rs 3 crore to Tablighi Jamaat. Addressing the media in the city, she said that the organisation spreads extremist ideologies and forced religious conversions. 

Stating that the newly-formed Congress government is showing its true colours, the spokesperson asked what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants to do with the “tukde tukde” gang. She accused the Tablighi Jamaat organisation of causing the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi in 2020.

Stating that the BJP is not against minorities, she said that Tablighi Jamaat has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, for committing illegal conversions to Islam and proselytising.

She criticised the Waqf Board for providing funds to Tablighi Jamaat permanently and for the construction of facilities like fresh water pipes and parking without consulting the authorities.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachna Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp