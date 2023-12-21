Why is Telangana govt giving Rs 3 crore to Tablighi Jamaat, asks BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state spokesperson Rachna Reddy on Wednesday questioned why the state government has decided to give Rs 3 crore to Tablighi Jamaat. Addressing the media in the city, she said that the organisation spreads extremist ideologies and forced religious conversions.

Stating that the newly-formed Congress government is showing its true colours, the spokesperson asked what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants to do with the “tukde tukde” gang. She accused the Tablighi Jamaat organisation of causing the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi in 2020.

Stating that the BJP is not against minorities, she said that Tablighi Jamaat has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, for committing illegal conversions to Islam and proselytising.

She criticised the Waqf Board for providing funds to Tablighi Jamaat permanently and for the construction of facilities like fresh water pipes and parking without consulting the authorities.



