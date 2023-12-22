Home States Telangana

Amphibious battle tanks with Russian technology tested in Telangana's Malkapur pond

The general manager said that 2,500 tanks have been manufactured since the establishment of the Ordnance Factory.

Ordnance Factory officials testing a battle tank in Malkapur pond of Kondapur Mandal in Sangareddy on Thursday.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Officials conducted a test of the battle tanks made with Russian technology at the Ordnance Factory in Eddumailaram of Kandi mandal on Thursday. The officials conducted the testing in Malkapur pond. They tested two tanks that were capable of running not only on the ground but on water.

Addressing the media after the test, Ordnance Factory General Manager Ratna Prasad and Joint General Manager Sanjith Reddy said that the test was carried out to find out if there are any leaks in the tanks and whether they are floating over the water at the required speed or not.

The general manager said that 2,500 tanks have been manufactured since the establishment of the Ordnance Factory. He said that this industry also has a bulletproof battle tank, which can even carry ten soldiers. Apart from that, the tank’s weight is up to 14 tonnes and can travel up to eight kilometres per hour.

Furthermore, Ratna Prasad explained that these tanks are being manufactured as per the Army’s requirement. He said that bulletproof cars used by VVIPs will also be made in the factory. Every year, Ordnance’s war tanks are tested in the Malkapur tank because it is close to their industry and has higher depth compared to the others.

Why was the test conducted?

Ordnance Factory General Manager Ratna Prasad said that the test was carried out to find out if there were any leaks in the tanks and whether they were floating over the water at the required speed or not. As many as 2,500 tanks have been manufactured since the establishment of the Ordnance Factory.

