BRS govt lacked foresight, pushed power utilities into debts: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The white paper on “Telangana state power sector” that was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday described the financial health of the power sector as “precarious” and a matter of grave concern. Tabling the white paper in the House, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said: “Despite the legacy of financial imprudence, this government is committed to providing quality and reliable power to the people of the state by overcoming the challenges faced by the sector with a responsible and transparent approach.”

Stating that the accumulated losses of Discoms touched a whopping Rs 62,461 crore, the minister said that the previous government failed to follow financial discipline in the power sector. The BRS government lacked ‘foresight’ on the power sector, he said. As the BRS government left the power utilities in a lurch, the present government was trying to explain the facts to the people through the white paper, Vikramarka said. He hoped that the Opposition parties would give valuable suggestions to put the power utilities back on track.

Vikramarka said that while the total debts of the power utilities put together were Rs 81,516 crore, the amount due from government departments to the power utilities was Rs 28,000 crore. This was just Rs 1,595.37 crore at the time of the formation of the state in June 2014, he said. The minister said that the Irrigation department topped the list of defaulters with the due amount being Rs 14,193 crore.

Financial health of paramount importance

The white paper said the operational and financial health of the power sector was of paramount importance for the state. At the time of the formation of the state, the installed generation capacity of TS Genco was 4,365.26 MW. Before the formation of the state, generation projects were conceived/ initiated with a capacity of 2,960 MW. The commissioning of these projects after the formation of the state has been critical in providing a reliable power supply.

In addition, special provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 regarding the power sector enabled the state to get over 1,800 MW beyond the installed capacity in the state at that time. After the formation of the state, only one power project of 1,080 MW capacity was conceived and commissioned at Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) with inordinate delay and cost overrun using subcritical technology, the white paper said.

'Discoms resorting to borrowings regularly'

Another power project of 4,000 MW in Nalgonda district (Yadadri Thermal Power Station) was taken up at a location far removed from the coal mines leading to avoidable coal transport costs of over Rs 800 crore/annum, which are liable to escalate with time and will be applicable over the entire lifetime of the project.

The accumulated losses of Discoms as of March 31 stood at Rs 62,461 crore. Discoms have a debt of Rs 81,516 crore (as of October 31, 2023). Of this, Rs 30,406 crore has been borrowed as working capital primarily to pay power charges to the generators. Despite this, generation and transmission dues of Rs 28,673 crore have to be paid by Discoms, the white paper said.

“To keep the power supply going, Discoms are resorting to borrowings regularly which have reached unsustainable proportions. There is very limited scope to continue to fund the purchase of power through these means. Discoms are now finding themselves in a debt trap due to failure of the government in paying its dues and commitments to the sector,” the white paper said.

