Home States Telangana

Building owner locks govt school over non-payment of rent in Telangana

The incident reportedly came as a reaction to the government’s failure to pay the rent.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Primary school students protest in front of a school in Dharampalli village of Kumrambheem Asifabad district on Thursday

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Protests by students and teachers of a government school erupted in Dharampalli village in Dhaba gram panchayat in Chintalamanapelli mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Thursday, following the closure of the rented house by the owner, where the school operated.

The incident reportedly came as a reaction to the government’s failure to pay the rent of the house. In a village devoid of schools, educators are forced to run their classes within leased premises. Despite several appeals made by the house owner, the rent remained unpaid for almost seven months. Following this, the owner locked the rooms.

Students and teachers who came to the school were taken aback by the locked doors, leading to protests in front of the school and on certain sections of the road, causing traffic congestion. Later, the teachers
commenced their classes in an open area. When contacted, no response was received from the Kumurambheem Asifabad district education officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp