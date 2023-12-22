Building owner locks govt school over non-payment of rent in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Protests by students and teachers of a government school erupted in Dharampalli village in Dhaba gram panchayat in Chintalamanapelli mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Thursday, following the closure of the rented house by the owner, where the school operated.

The incident reportedly came as a reaction to the government’s failure to pay the rent of the house. In a village devoid of schools, educators are forced to run their classes within leased premises. Despite several appeals made by the house owner, the rent remained unpaid for almost seven months. Following this, the owner locked the rooms.

Students and teachers who came to the school were taken aback by the locked doors, leading to protests in front of the school and on certain sections of the road, causing traffic congestion. Later, the teachers

commenced their classes in an open area. When contacted, no response was received from the Kumurambheem Asifabad district education officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: Protests by students and teachers of a government school erupted in Dharampalli village in Dhaba gram panchayat in Chintalamanapelli mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Thursday, following the closure of the rented house by the owner, where the school operated. The incident reportedly came as a reaction to the government’s failure to pay the rent of the house. In a village devoid of schools, educators are forced to run their classes within leased premises. Despite several appeals made by the house owner, the rent remained unpaid for almost seven months. Following this, the owner locked the rooms. Students and teachers who came to the school were taken aback by the locked doors, leading to protests in front of the school and on certain sections of the road, causing traffic congestion. Later, the teachers commenced their classes in an open area. When contacted, no response was received from the Kumurambheem Asifabad district education officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp