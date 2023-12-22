Home States Telangana

ED attaches assets worth Rs 160 crore of Sahiti Infra Ventures

The investigation revealed that SIVIPL collected more than Rs 250 crore from customers for its ‘Sarvani Elite’ project at Ameenpur village as well as other projects.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached the movable and immovable properties worth Rs 161.50 crore belonging to Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Private Limited (SIVIPL), its managing director B Lakshminarayan, its former director S Purnachandra Rao, their family members and Omics International Ltd under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency initiated a probe based on various FIRs registered by Telangana Police under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC against SIVIPL, its promoters/directors and others. It was alleged that a total of 655 buyers of different projects undertaken by the firm and other group entities were promised delivery of flats or villas but were defrauded of a cumulative amount of Rs 248.27 crore.

The investigation revealed that SIVIPL collected more than Rs 250 crore from customers for its ‘Sarvani Elite’ project at Ameenpur village as well as other projects. While the firm purchased land at Ameenpur for around Rs 89 crore, there was no construction at the site for the next three years.

