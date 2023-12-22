Home States Telangana

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad home gets 120-ft replica of historic flagpost

President Murmu also inaugurated various tourist attractions at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official President retreat in South India.

President Droupadi Murmu is seen in front of the newly inaugurated sculptures of Lord Shiva and Nandi at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a 120-foot replica of a  historic flagpost at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad. The replica is a reminder of the teak wood flagpost where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time in 1948 when the Hyderabad state integrated into the Indian Union.

Just like the original, the replica flag post has wooden platforms at the 15th and 30th metres. Flag hoisting can be done both manually and mechanically. Additionally, the replica flag post has 250-watt LED lights to illuminate the flagpost at night.

President Murmu also inaugurated various tourist attractions at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official President retreat in South India. The recently inaugurated tourist attractions include a maze garden and children’s park, restored step-wells and traditional irrigation system, Shiva and Nandi sculptures on the rock water cascade and the addition of new enclaves in the Knowledge Gallery.

The maze garden has Murraya Exotica as the main attraction. The step-wells aim to capture a significant amount of rainwater and increase water security. The traditional irrigation systems are built to make visitors aware of the heritage.

The newly added enclaves in the Knowledge Gallery will provide information about the unification of Hyderabad, the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Presidents of India. The Rashtrapati Nilayam is open to the public all year round, except during the President’s annual southern sojourn.

