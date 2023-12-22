Home States Telangana

Telangana experiences coldest night of season on Wednesday

The roads wear a deserted look as locals restrict themselves to their residences to escape the cold.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: Telangana saw its coldest night of the season so far on Wednesday with Sirpur of Kumurambheem Asifabad district recording the lowest temperature of 6.6 0C. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, BHEL Township recorded the lowest temperature of 10.70C, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Due to the cold, normal life has been impacted in Adilabad. The markets now open around 11 am and close by 7 pm due to the chilly weather. The roads wear a deserted look as locals restrict themselves to their residences to escape the cold. Moreover, forest areas are experiencing temperatures 2° C to 3° C lower than in other regions.

IMD - Hyderabad has forecast mist/hazy conditions for the next 48 hours during morning hours in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 0C and 140C respectively, the IMD added.

Telangana coldest night

