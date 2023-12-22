Telangana ‘fully prepared’ as Covid cases rise in state

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states, officials said that the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the nodal centre during the pandemic, is fully prepared. According to Dr M Raja Rao, superintendent of the hospital, a 50-bed isolation facility with 30 beds for general patients and 20 beds for pregnant patients has been kept operational ever since the third wave. Dr Rao said that all Covid-19 tests done in the Gandhi Hospital this month have been negative.

Elaborating on the procedure, he said that samples of patients coming in with influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are sent for testing. Positive samples will be sent for genomic sequencing to identify the variant, he added. Speaking about the situation in the state, Dr Rao said that in a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, the preparedness of the state was reviewed. Several measures such as the availability of testing kits, functional ventilators, isolation beds, and sources of oxygen such as liquid oxygen tanks (LOT) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generators were reviewed, he added.

Stating that JN.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, Dr Rao said that even if the number of cases goes up, the rate of hospitalisations will be less. “Right now, there is no need to worry. The only thing is that we need to take care,” he said. As per Dr Rao, the Gandhi Hospital served more than one lakh patients through the three waves of the pandemic. However, the hospital faced multiple challenges such as doctors’ strikes, a shortage of beds due to high demand, and allegations of unhygienic conditions.

19 active Covid cases

There are 19 active Covid cases in the state as of Thursday. While Hyderabad reported 16 cases in the last seven days, Karimnagar and Rangareddy reported one case each. A total of 925 samples were tested on Thursday

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states, officials said that the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the nodal centre during the pandemic, is fully prepared. According to Dr M Raja Rao, superintendent of the hospital, a 50-bed isolation facility with 30 beds for general patients and 20 beds for pregnant patients has been kept operational ever since the third wave. Dr Rao said that all Covid-19 tests done in the Gandhi Hospital this month have been negative. Elaborating on the procedure, he said that samples of patients coming in with influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are sent for testing. Positive samples will be sent for genomic sequencing to identify the variant, he added. Speaking about the situation in the state, Dr Rao said that in a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, the preparedness of the state was reviewed. Several measures such as the availability of testing kits, functional ventilators, isolation beds, and sources of oxygen such as liquid oxygen tanks (LOT) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generators were reviewed, he added. Stating that JN.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, Dr Rao said that even if the number of cases goes up, the rate of hospitalisations will be less. “Right now, there is no need to worry. The only thing is that we need to take care,” he said. As per Dr Rao, the Gandhi Hospital served more than one lakh patients through the three waves of the pandemic. However, the hospital faced multiple challenges such as doctors’ strikes, a shortage of beds due to high demand, and allegations of unhygienic conditions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 19 active Covid cases There are 19 active Covid cases in the state as of Thursday. While Hyderabad reported 16 cases in the last seven days, Karimnagar and Rangareddy reported one case each. A total of 925 samples were tested on Thursday Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp