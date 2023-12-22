Home States Telangana

Telangana ‘fully prepared’ as Covid cases rise in state

Stating that JN.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, Dr Rao said that even if the number of cases goes up, the rate of hospitalisations will be less.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states, officials said that the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, the nodal centre during the pandemic, is fully prepared. According to Dr M Raja Rao, superintendent of the hospital, a 50-bed isolation facility with 30 beds for general patients and 20 beds for pregnant patients has been kept operational ever since the third wave. Dr Rao said that all Covid-19 tests done in the Gandhi Hospital this month have been negative.

Elaborating on the procedure, he said that samples of patients coming in with influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are sent for testing. Positive samples will be sent for genomic sequencing to identify the variant, he added. Speaking about the situation in the state, Dr Rao said that in a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, the preparedness of the state was reviewed. Several measures such as the availability of testing kits, functional ventilators, isolation beds, and sources of oxygen such as liquid oxygen tanks (LOT) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generators were reviewed, he added.

Stating that JN.1 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, Dr Rao said that even if the number of cases goes up, the rate of hospitalisations will be less. “Right now, there is no need to worry. The only thing is that we need to take care,” he said. As per Dr Rao, the Gandhi Hospital served more than one lakh patients through the three waves of the pandemic. However, the hospital faced multiple challenges such as doctors’ strikes, a shortage of beds due to high demand, and allegations of unhygienic conditions.

19 active Covid cases

There are 19 active Covid cases in the state as of Thursday. While Hyderabad reported 16 cases in the last seven days, Karimnagar and Rangareddy reported one case each. A total of 925 samples were tested on Thursday

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid 19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp