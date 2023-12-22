Telangana High Court refuses more time, orders SCCL polls on Dec 27

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the state government seeking postponement of trade union elections until the end of March 2024. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti declined to modify its previous order dated October 11, 2023, directing the SCCL to conduct trade union elections on December 27, 2023, and declare the results on the same day. A writ appeal filed by SCCL has been scheduled for hearing on December 29, 2023.

Chief Justice Aradhe stated: “No case for modification of the order dated 11-10-2023 is made out by the SCCL.” He said that on October 11, 2023, the then-additional advocate general had given an undertaking on behalf of the state government assuring full cooperation for conducting the elections. An affidavit by the chief secretary on October 12, 2023, validated this commitment.

The bench pointed out that the circumstances presented in the IA were not unforeseen by the state on October 11, 2023. The court observed that since October 2022, the elections had faced delays on various pretexts and said that therefore, it sees no reason to modify its previous order.

Chief Justice Aradhe pointed out: “The circumstances which are there in the application are not the ones which could have been foreseen by the State on 11-10-2023. Since October 2022, the elections have not been held on one pretext or the other. For the aforesaid reasons mentioned, this Court does not find any reason to modify the order dated 11-10-2023. Hence, the IA rejected.”

The court documented the contentions of Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, additional advocate general, who urged it to consider a postponement due to a recent reshuffle of police officers in the state. The AAG argued that police protection for conducting elections was required.

