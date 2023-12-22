Will develop entire state, not just Hyderabad: Telangana minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress government was committed to elevating industries, Information Technology and related sectors to unprecedented levels in the state. He also outlined the government’s vision to set ambitious targets for the advancement of industries, innovation and IT.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the Hyderabad Business Seminar themed “Promotion of trade between US and Telangana,” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and American Telugu Association (ATA) at T-Hub.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced plans to promote these sectors in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, alongside developing new infrastructure and fortifying existing structures. Uttam made it clear that the government’s focus is not only on Hyderabad but also on ensuring equitable development across all regions of Telangana.

