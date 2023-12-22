Work cohesively for LS polls: KT Rama Rao to BRS activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the party was strong in the Greater Hyderabad region, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called upon the party leaders and cadre to work cohesively and raise the pink flag high in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao was addressing a meeting of BRS corporators at the Telangana Bhavan where he said that the BRS will act as a responsible opposition and exert pressure on the Congress government on behalf of the people.

“The BRS will exert pressure on the government for the development of Hyderabad city,” he said, adding that the Congress won the election by making unimplementable promises.

He said that the BRS, which is in power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is working continuously for the development of the city.

Rama Rao said that BRS is a party that works for the development and welfare of the people even when in opposition. He called upon the rank and file of the party to work together.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the party was strong in the Greater Hyderabad region, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called upon the party leaders and cadre to work cohesively and raise the pink flag high in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Rama Rao was addressing a meeting of BRS corporators at the Telangana Bhavan where he said that the BRS will act as a responsible opposition and exert pressure on the Congress government on behalf of the people. “The BRS will exert pressure on the government for the development of Hyderabad city,” he said, adding that the Congress won the election by making unimplementable promises.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the BRS, which is in power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is working continuously for the development of the city. Rama Rao said that BRS is a party that works for the development and welfare of the people even when in opposition. He called upon the rank and file of the party to work together. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp