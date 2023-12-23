Home States Telangana

2 infants, 62-yr-old test Covid positive in Telangana

According to a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, there are 27 active cases in Telangana.

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID TEST

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two infants, a two-month-old girl and a 14-month-old boy tested positive for Covid-19 at the state-run Nilofer hospital. However, Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of the hospital, informed that after treatment, the 14-month-old boy tested negative and his condition is currently stable.

According to a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, there are 27 active cases in Telangana. In the last seven days, Hyderabad reported 24 cases, Rangareddy two and Medak one.

Meanwhile, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a 62-year-old woman, who had cold and breathing issues, tested positive and was shifted to the isolation ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal.

Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar informed that the patient is currently stable and added that a sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation of the variant.  Stating that there is no need to panic about the new variant of coronavirus, the superintendent informed that all the wards are fully equipped with oxygen supply and ventilators to handle any potential rise in cases.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp