2 infants, 62-yr-old test Covid positive in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two infants, a two-month-old girl and a 14-month-old boy tested positive for Covid-19 at the state-run Nilofer hospital. However, Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of the hospital, informed that after treatment, the 14-month-old boy tested negative and his condition is currently stable.

According to a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, there are 27 active cases in Telangana. In the last seven days, Hyderabad reported 24 cases, Rangareddy two and Medak one.

Meanwhile, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a 62-year-old woman, who had cold and breathing issues, tested positive and was shifted to the isolation ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal.

Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar informed that the patient is currently stable and added that a sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation of the variant. Stating that there is no need to panic about the new variant of coronavirus, the superintendent informed that all the wards are fully equipped with oxygen supply and ventilators to handle any potential rise in cases.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Two infants, a two-month-old girl and a 14-month-old boy tested positive for Covid-19 at the state-run Nilofer hospital. However, Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of the hospital, informed that after treatment, the 14-month-old boy tested negative and his condition is currently stable. According to a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, there are 27 active cases in Telangana. In the last seven days, Hyderabad reported 24 cases, Rangareddy two and Medak one. Meanwhile, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a 62-year-old woman, who had cold and breathing issues, tested positive and was shifted to the isolation ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to the media, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar informed that the patient is currently stable and added that a sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation of the variant. Stating that there is no need to panic about the new variant of coronavirus, the superintendent informed that all the wards are fully equipped with oxygen supply and ventilators to handle any potential rise in cases. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp