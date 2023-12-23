20 years on, Jaipur Foot makes life easy for amputees

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2000, Tukaram Jadav met with a serious accident in which he lost both his legs. Four years later, he approached the Hyderabad branch of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) for artificial limb popularly known as ‘Jaipur Foot’. Now, 44-year-old Jadav says that he can do anything. “There is no difference between you and me,” he says. The BMVSS is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the city by hosting a programme titled ‘The Unstoppables’ at Shilpakala Vedika on January 6.

The programme will honour many like Jadav who did not let disability stop them from fulfilling their dreams. Sudha Chandran, dancer and actor; Vikram Agnihotri, activist and motivational speaker; Manoj Bhingare, artist; Naga Naresh Karutura, who is employed with Google in the USA; Suraj Tiwari, who belongs to the Civil Service batch of 2022; and Hari Budha Magar, a mountaineer who scaled the Mount Everest, will share stories of how they reached success with their artificial limbs.

The Jaipur Foot is considered the closest to the human foot in terms of flexion, functions and cosmetics. The artificial limb is created using Plaster of Paris (PoP), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and leather belts. Over two million amputees have benefited from the innovation free of cost.

Over the years, the Jaipur Foot has received the support of reputed universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and various IITs. The four-bar linkage knee joint for above knee amputees developed in collaboration with Stanford University was termed as one of the 50 best inventions of 2009 by TIME Magazine.Apart from artificial limbs, BMVSS also distributes callipers, wheelchairs, hand-pedalled tricycles and walkers for free.

The charity also offers skill development and educational support to its beneficiaries. “Six more months and I will have a postgraduate degree,” says 23-year-old Lakshmi Ruchika. Ruchika, who lost both her limbs and a hand to an electric shock, is currently pursuing her MBA. She says, “I don’t think of it as a loss”.

Speaking about the future, Inder Chand Jain, Secretary of BMVSS, says that the organisation hopes to reduce the use of PoP considering its harmful effects on the environment. “We also hope to improve the alignment of the limb,” he adds.

