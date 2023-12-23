BRS’ PowerPoint presentation on Telangana finances today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS will make a PowerPoint presentation on state finances at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The BRS will try to counter the claims made by the government in the white paper tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the nine-year rule of BRS was a golden era and the pink party leaders would not tolerate if anybody tries to tarnish the image of the state. The BRS PowerPoint presentation would depict the actual picture of the state finances, he said.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release a white paper outlining future development plans for Telangana and the welfare of its communities.In an open letter to the chief minister, Sravan questioned the necessity of spending crores of rupees on Assembly session to release a white papers aimed at defaming the previous government.

“If the intention of the Congress government behind releasing the white paper was to create awareness among people, then press conferences and the release of relevant documents could have achieved the same level of public awareness,” he said.“When you talk about debts, why don’t you talk about assets too? During KCR’s tenure, he not only increased the government assets but also the private assets,” he added.

