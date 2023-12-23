Home States Telangana

BRS’ PowerPoint presentation on Telangana finances today

The BRS will try to counter the claims made by the government in the white paper tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS will make a PowerPoint presentation on state finances at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The BRS will try to counter the claims made by the government in the white paper tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the nine-year rule of BRS was a golden era and the pink party leaders would not tolerate if anybody tries to tarnish the image of the state. The BRS PowerPoint presentation would depict the actual picture of the state finances, he said.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release a white paper outlining future development plans for Telangana and the welfare of its communities.In an open letter to the chief minister, Sravan questioned the necessity of spending crores of rupees on Assembly session to release a white papers aimed at defaming the previous government.

“If the intention of the Congress government behind releasing the white paper was to create awareness among people, then press conferences and the release of relevant documents could have achieved the same level of public awareness,” he said.“When you talk about debts, why don’t you talk about assets too? During KCR’s tenure, he not only increased the government assets but also the private assets,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp