Collect Rs 600 crore property tax by Feb: GHMC Commissioner to officials

The tax collection for the November month was not completed as per the target.

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which is scheduled to be held next year, the target set for property tax collections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits should be achieved by February 2024, GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said.

The commissioner held a review meeting with GHMC zonal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) and assistant municipal commissioners on property tax improvement within Greater Hyderabad limits.

As against the target of Rs 1,800 crore for 2023-24, the civic body collected over Rs 1,200 crore so far. The remaining has to be collected by March 31, 2023, however keeping in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha, the commissioner directed the officials to collect the remaining Rs 600 crore by February 2024.    

The tax collection for the November month was not completed as per the target. Pending tax collection should be collected circle wise. Focus should be on the top 100 defaulters in the circle, he said.The commissioner also instructed DMCs to review tax collection made by the bill collectors on daily basis.

