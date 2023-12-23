Former TS Congress leaders in BJP mull choices before them

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of the party’s below-par performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, BJP leaders, especially those who joined the party from other parties, are struggling to come to terms with what appears to be a very long road ahead.

These leaders are dreading the prospect of surviving the coming five years without any official positions as the party they had pinned hopes on was unable to secure power in the state.These leaders include former MLAs and MPs who are increasingly worried about retaining their supporters and cadre over the next five years, given the lack of nominated posts or party positions.

Disheartened lot

Particularly disheartened are those who defected from the Congress to join the BJP expecting a saffron wave and power. The recent election saw the BJP failing even to secure double-digit numbers in the Assembly.The leaders are now introspecting and contemplating their political future. Expressing their concerns to the party leadership, they want assurances and promises that could salvage their political existence within the BJP. There are murmurs among leaders about switching parties in the absence of such guarantees.

Some former Congress leaders who had joined the BJP are considering returning to their old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Some leaders openly admit to regretting their decision to switch parties before the Assembly elections.

They admit that rejoining the Congress now might be perceived as a political opportunism. Others are in two minds, whether to wait till the Lok Sabha elections in the event the BJP gives them tickets.According to sources, two former MPs have already initiated talks with the Congress state leadership and sought assurances regarding their position.

Ghar wapsi on the cards?

Some leaders who had joined the BJP from the Congress are reportedly considering returning to the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A few leaders openly admit to regretting their decision to switch parties before the Assembly elections. Others in a dilemma as to wait till the Lok Sabha polls in the event the BJP gives them tickets

According to sources, two former MPs have already initiated talks with state leadership of the Congress and sought assurances regarding their position

