Person living in Indiramma house too became MLA: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Dispelling the popular perception that only those from affluent sections can scale heights in politics, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that on the contrary, sometimes, it is the other way round. He said: “A common man who lived in a modest Indiramma house has become an MLA. He is one of the 64 MLAs the Congress has in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.”

The chief minister was speaking at the alumni meeting and the graduation day celebrations at the BR Ambedkar Law College at Baghlingampally in Hyderabad. The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu and Congress MLAs.The chief minister attributed the Congress’ ascendancy in the state to the support of the people of Telangana. He reiterated the government’s commitment to position Telangana as the national role model.

Drawing parallels between MLAs Vivek and Vinod, G Venkataswamy’s sons, he said they always appeared to him like Lava Kusa from epic Ramayana. “It is not income that used to matter to Venkateswamy. His policy was centered on contributing to society with a sense of social responsibility,” he said.

Stating that Venkatswamy fulfilled his social responsibility by founding an educational institution, he said that it was not the wealth that one amasses but how much one distributes from what one had earned is all that counts. He applauded the decision to celebrate Venkataswamy’s death anniversary as graduation day, highlighting “kaka’s commendable role” in training numerous students over the past 50 years.

Assuring support for the students of BR Ambedkar College to ensure a bright future for them, the chief minister promised to focus on the development of the education sector in the state. He urged students to avoid falling prey to habits such as drugs and alcohol. He said the government had a responsibility to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

