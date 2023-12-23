Home States Telangana

‘Praja Palana’ to take govt to people’s doorstep in Telangana

Revanth Reddy EPS

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to take the administration to the doorsteps of the people, the Congress government has decided to organise “Praja Palana” programme from December 28 to January 6, 2024 in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct district collectors conference at 10 am on December 24 at the Secretariat to discuss the implementation of the proposed “Praja Palana” programme. Collectors are directed to attend the conference with relevant information and plan of the programme in their respective districts, according to a circular issued by the revenue department on Friday.

Though, the complete details of “Praja Palana” were not known immediately, the sources said it is intended to resolve the problems of the people on the spot. The CM already decided to receive petitions from the people at the Secretariat. Revanth Reddy announced that all the ministers would be available at the Secretariat for three days in a week and people could meet them from 4 pm to 6 pm.It may be recalled that in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the then CM N Chandrabau Naidu used to conduct “Prajala Vaddaku Palana” to receive grievances from the public and to resolve them on the spot.

