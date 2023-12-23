Home States Telangana

Revanth talks of TS ‘miracle’ in December at X-mas celebrations

“A miracle happened this December too as the Congress government was established in the state in this month,” he said.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hands over grifts to children during the Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday promised that the Congress government would maintain communal harmony in the state. Speaking during the Christmas celebrations organised at LB Stadium here, the chief minister said that “December was a miracle month and the Jesus saved the sinners”. “A miracle happened this December too as the Congress government was established in the state in this month,” he said.

“People of Telangana supported the Congress as they wanted the state to remain secular. After Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, now people have another important responsibility — to elect the Congress at the Centre,” he said.

Recalling the incidents in Manipur, the chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited the trouble-torn state. Instead, the PM actively participated in the election campaign, Revanth Reddy said and added that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who visited Manipur and consoled the people.

Stating that as chief minister he has been maintaining relations with all sections of the people and mingling with them, he said: “The government is here to solve the problems of the people. That was why the doors of the Secretariat were opened, the barricades at Praja Bhavan were removed and Prajavani was introduced.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp