Revanth talks of TS ‘miracle’ in December at X-mas celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday promised that the Congress government would maintain communal harmony in the state. Speaking during the Christmas celebrations organised at LB Stadium here, the chief minister said that “December was a miracle month and the Jesus saved the sinners”. “A miracle happened this December too as the Congress government was established in the state in this month,” he said.

“People of Telangana supported the Congress as they wanted the state to remain secular. After Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, now people have another important responsibility — to elect the Congress at the Centre,” he said.

Recalling the incidents in Manipur, the chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited the trouble-torn state. Instead, the PM actively participated in the election campaign, Revanth Reddy said and added that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who visited Manipur and consoled the people.

Stating that as chief minister he has been maintaining relations with all sections of the people and mingling with them, he said: “The government is here to solve the problems of the people. That was why the doors of the Secretariat were opened, the barricades at Praja Bhavan were removed and Prajavani was introduced.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday promised that the Congress government would maintain communal harmony in the state. Speaking during the Christmas celebrations organised at LB Stadium here, the chief minister said that “December was a miracle month and the Jesus saved the sinners”. “A miracle happened this December too as the Congress government was established in the state in this month,” he said. “People of Telangana supported the Congress as they wanted the state to remain secular. After Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, now people have another important responsibility — to elect the Congress at the Centre,” he said. Recalling the incidents in Manipur, the chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited the trouble-torn state. Instead, the PM actively participated in the election campaign, Revanth Reddy said and added that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who visited Manipur and consoled the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that as chief minister he has been maintaining relations with all sections of the people and mingling with them, he said: “The government is here to solve the problems of the people. That was why the doors of the Secretariat were opened, the barricades at Praja Bhavan were removed and Prajavani was introduced.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp